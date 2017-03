U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, accompanied by Baltimore police Commissioner Anthony Batts (L), speaks to police officers during a visit to the Central District of Baltimore Police Department in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Magana/Pool

BALTIMORE Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has fired Police Commissioner Anthony Batts, the mayor's office said on Wednesday.

Batts will be replaced on an interim basis by Deputy Commissioner Kevin Davis, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Batts had headed the department during unrest triggered by the death of Freddie Gray, who died in April from an injury sustained in police custody.

