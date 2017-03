Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Tuesday Baltimore's mayor waited for violence to erupt before alerting the National Guard, leaving local police "overwhelmed" by rioters.

Speaking the day after rioting, arson and looting left Baltimore broken and smoldering, the governor said he repeatedly called Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake on Monday but she held off on calling in the guard until three hours after violence first erupted.

