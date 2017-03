WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it is gathering information to determine whether it can bring civil rights charges in the death of a man who died after being arrested by Baltimore police.

Freddie Gray, a 27-year-old black man, was arrested by white officers on April 12 and died days later after slipping into a coma. A preliminary autopsy report said he died from a spinal injury.

