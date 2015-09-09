Gloria Darden, mother of Freddie Gray (R), sits with family members during a news conference in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gyalwang Drukpa (C), a Buddhist leader from South Asia, prays in front of a mural of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby (L) leaves the courthouse after the first day of pretrial motions for six police officers charged in connection with the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

BALTIMORE Baltimore city officials on Wednesday approved a $6.4 million civil settlement to the family of Freddie Gray Jr., a black man whose death in April from an injury in police custody triggered protests and rioting.

The unanimous vote by the Board of Estimates comes ahead of a Thursday hearing on moving the trials of six officers charged in Gray's death out of the city.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, a member of the financial control panel, said the payment would resolve any related civil claims against Baltimore and avoid possibly years of federal litigation over Gray's death.

"This settlement is about making the right fiscal decision for the city of Baltimore," she said at a news conference. She added that the settlement bore no judgment on the officers' guilt or innocence.

Rawlings-Blake rejected criticism of the deal from the Fraternal Order of Police, saying the settlement meant the charged officers would be protected from any civil suit.

City Solicitor George Nilson said negotiations had lasted 3-1/2 months. The $6.4 million payout is based on those from similar police cases, including the $5.9 million New York paid to the family of Eric Garner, a black man who died last year from a chokehold by an officer, he said.

Billy Murphy, a lawyer for the Gray family, said at a news conference that he had been approached by the city about the deal. Asked if the family would attend the trials, he said "they want to grieve in peace."

The settlement calls for Gray's mother, Gloria Darden, to receive $5.36 million, the Baltimore Sun reported, citing the agreement. His father, Freddie Gray Sr., will get $640,000, and the remaining $400,000 will go to the "Estate of Freddie Gray Jr.," the newspaper said.

Thursday's hearing in Baltimore City Circuit Court will be on whether the officers' individual trials should be moved from the largely black city.

Defense lawyers argue that publicity makes fair trials impossible in Baltimore. The officers face charges ranging from second-degree depraved heart murder to assault and misconduct.

Officers arrested Gray, 25, on April 12 after a foot chase. He was bundled into a police transport van while shackled and handcuffed, and was not seatbelted.

He died a week later from a spinal injury. His death sparked protests and rioting and fueled a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.

(Reporting by Donna Owens; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Eric Beech)