Apr 29, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; A baseball fan hold a sign stating 'Don't forget Freddie Gray' during eighth inning of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles game on Camden Street during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Fans are not allowed to attend the game due to the current state of unrest in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles defeated Chicago White Sox 8-2. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Residents, protesting the death of 25-year-old black man Freddie Gray, hold signs near riot police who lined the intersection of North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of a city-wide curfew in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

WASHINGTON Freddie Gray, whose death after being injured in Baltimore police custody sparked rioting in the city, was "banging against the walls" of a police van and "was intentionally trying to injure himself,” a prisoner being transported with Gray has said, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The prisoner's account was contained in an application for a search warrant that was sealed by the court, the Post said. The prisoner, who is currently in jail, was separated from Gray by a metal partition and could not see him, the paper said.

Gray, 25, was found unconscious in the van when it arrived at a police station on April 12. He had suffered a spinal injury and died a week later.

The Post said the affidavit was part of a search warrant seeking the seizure of the uniform worn by one of the officers involved in the arrest or transportation of Gray.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)