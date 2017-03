A message on a scoreboard at a Baltimore baseball game has asked fans to stay at Camden Yards as protests continue outside the stadium, according to social media.

The scoreboard said the city's mayor and the police department had asked "all fans to remain inside the ballpark until further notice," according to photos posted to Twitter and a report from local television station WBAL.

