Two men linked to violent threats directed over social media at people attending the Pokemon Wold Championships in Boston were arrested last week on suspicion of illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle, shotgun, and hundreds of bullets, police said on Sunday.

The men, 18-year-old Kevin Norton and 27-year-old James Stumbo, were stopped as they tried to enter the event on Thursday at Boston's Hynes Convention Center, the Boston Police Department said.

Detectives learned they had toted a 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 rifle, several hundred rounds of ammunition, and a hunting knife in their car from Iowa, Boston police said in a statement.

The men lacked a proper license to carry the guns and were arrested at a hotel in nearby Saugus on Friday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and other related charges.

The suspects, who could not be reached for comment, are to be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court, police said.

The Pokemon championships brought playing-card and video game competitors to Boston from August 21 through Sunday, according to its website.

On Thursday, Hynes Convention Center security staff alerted police about threats of violence made over social media against participants at the Pokemon World Championships, police said.

The men were stopped trying to enter the event hours later, Boston police said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)