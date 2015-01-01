Two police officers exchanged fire with a hidden gunman early on Thursday morning in South San Francisco, California, then arrested a man on charges of attempted murder, police said.

Two South San Francisco officers responding to reports of gunshots at 3 a.m. PST were fired upon by a hidden gunman, the South San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the suspect, Ivan Gomez, 23, of South San Francisco, was charged with attempted murder of two police officers. The weapon has not been found, they said.

The officers returned fire and neither was hurt, police said. The statement said the gunman fled on foot and officers found the suspect unharmed after a search.

The statement gave no motive for the alleged shooting incident. Law enforcement officers around the United States have been on edge since the Dec. 20 shooting of two New York police officers by a gunman who said he was seeking to avenge the deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of white police officers.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by David Gregorio)