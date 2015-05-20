LOS ANGELES A white Los Angeles police officer went on trial for assault on Wednesday over accusations she kicked a handcuffed black woman in a patrol car and ignored her pleas for medical attention during an arrest that ended with the woman's death.

Officer Mary O'Callaghan is charged with assault under color of authority but not in the subsequent death of 35-year-old Alesia Thomas, who was being arrested for child abandonment.

The coroner's office determined that acute cocaine intoxication played a major role in the July 2012 death of Thomas, who lost consciousness in the back of the patrol car.

But Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney Shannon Presby told jurors in opening statements on Wednesday that while O'Callaghan is not accused of causing Thomas's death, she did unnecessarily inflict force on Thomas out of frustration that she would not sit in the cruiser.

O'Callaghan, 50, faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

The trial, which is expected to last until next week, comes amid a series of fatal police confrontations across the United States that have put law enforcement agencies under scrutiny over the use of force, particularly against minorities and the mentality ill.

The efforts of O'Callaghan and other officers to force Thomas into the back of a car were captured on a camera in that cruiser, and prosecutors showed the video to the jury of 11 women and one man.

O'Callaghan drove up to assist other officers who were arresting Thomas, and on a recording she could be heard threatening to kick her in the groin, an act that Presby said O'Callaghan later carried out.

Thomas told O'Callaghan that she could not breathe, but the officer thought she was faking, the prosecutor said.

"The defendant never stopped to listen, she kicked first and asked questions later," Presby said.

Jurors saw video of O'Callaghan using her foot against an agitated Thomas in the patrol car and also shoving her back with a hand to the neck or upper chest.

O'Callaghan's attorney Robert Rico said she did not kick Thomas but only pushed her back into the car with her foot and her hand, in a justified use of force. She was trying to apply a leg restraint on Thomas, who had been continuously kicking her feet, he said.

"Uses of force by police officers are never pretty," Rico told jurors.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)