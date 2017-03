LOS ANGELES The Los Angeles Police Commission issued a mixed ruling on Tuesday in the shooting of an unarmed black man by two patrolmen, approving of one officer's actions while finding that the other had violated department policy.

The decision followed an administrative hearing into the shooting death of 25-year-old Ezell Ford last Aug. 11.

