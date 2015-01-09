Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, the 12-year old boy who was fatally shot by police last month while carrying what turned out to be a replica toy gun, looks on as Benjamin Crump (R) speaks to the media during a news conference at the Olivet Baptist Church in... REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

CLEVELAND Cleveland police did not appear to have given immediate aid to Tamir Rice after an officer fatally shot the 12-year-old boy in a city park in November, according to a security video of the incident released on Thursday.

In the video footage released by the city, more than four minutes go by until an FBI agent, who was in the area, can be seen crouching down near Rice for several minutes.

Paramedics reach Rice about eight minutes into the video and carry him away on a gurney about 14 minutes after he was shot.

Rice, who was black, was shot on Nov. 22 by a white police officer responding to a call about a suspect brandishing a handgun in a park. The weapon turned out to be a replica that typically shoots plastic pellets. The sixth-grader died a day after the shooting.

The video also showed police tackling, handcuffing and detaining Rice's 14-year-old sister after the shooting.

The girl can be seen in the footage running toward the site after Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann shot Rice. After being handcuffed, she was put into a squad car several feet from where her brother lay.

Rice family lawyer Walter Madison identified her as Rice's sister.

"Under the circumstances it is outrageous behavior," Madison said on Thursday of the police's treatment of Rice's sister. "She was significantly restrained and held captive to helplessly watch her brother die."

The Rice shooting came at a time of heightened scrutiny over the use of force by police around the United States, including Cleveland.

Rice's family has urged prosecutors to charge Loehmann without waiting for a grand jury review of evidence, noting that grand juries chose not to indict white officers in the deaths of African-Americans Michael Brown in Missouri and Eric Garner in New York.

Cleveland police initially released security video of the minutes leading up to Rice's shooting that showed he was shot within seconds of police arriving at the park.

Cleveland has transferred the investigation into Rice's shooting to the Cuyahoga County sheriff's department.

Loehmann has been on administrative leave since the shooting. In Ohio, all deadly force cases involving the police are sent to a grand jury.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, David Bailey and Peter Cooney)