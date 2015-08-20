CLEVELAND The 13 Cleveland police officers who fired a total of 137 rounds in a fatal shooting after a high-speed car chase in November 2012 will face administrative charges, city officials said on Thursday.

The officers facing new disciplinary charges include Michael Brelo, who was acquitted in May in the deaths of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams in one of a series of cases that have raised questions about police use of force, particularly against racial minorities, in the United States.

The possible punishments from the proceedings range from suspension to dismissal from the department, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a statement.

Each officer has a right to a meeting with the public safety director and union representation. A union official could not be reached immediately for comment.

A Cuyahoga County judge acquitted Brelo on voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges. Five supervisors have been charged with misdemeanor dereliction of duty and dozens of officers were disciplined in the case.

The car chase started in downtown Cleveland after reports of gunfire coming from Russell's car where Williams was a passenger and went through multiple cities at speeds topping 90 mph (145 kph).

Russell was struck 24 times and Williams 23. No weapon was found in the car or along the route. A forensic mechanic testified that the car was prone to backfiring.

The judge who acquitted Brelo, who climbed on the car's hood once it had been cornered by patrol cars, said Brelo acted reasonably in the belief that the suspects were shooting at him and other officers.

(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Bill Trott)