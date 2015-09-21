DALLAS Dallas police fatally shot a man armed with a handgun on Monday after he opened fire at an apartment complex while officers were responding to an unrelated call, police said, adding he may have been seeking to die.

Geraldo Ramirez, 24, fired several rounds in the air to draw the attention of officers who were investigating a car accident. Ramirez then began shooting at them, Deputy Chief Rob Sherwin told a news conference.

"This incident did not involve Mr. Ramirez, but he told his girlfriend that he did not want to live and wanted to shoot at the officers," Sherwin said.

The suspect was shot when two officers returned fire. He died later at a nearby hospital, according to police.

A handgun and box of ammunition were found at the scene.

Police said they were dispatched last month to the suspect's home when family members told officers he threatened to harm himself.

