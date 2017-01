Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore on Monday recused himself from the investigation into the fatal shooting last week of 37-year-old Alton Sterling by police officers responding to a call he had threatened someone with a gun.

Moore said he has known the parents of one of the officers for many years and has worked with the officers on programs and projects.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago)