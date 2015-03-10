TUCKER, Ga. Georgia state police were investigating on Tuesday the shooting death of an unarmed, black, naked man by a white police officer in an Atlanta suburb, with reports of the man's erratic behavior leading to questions about unnecessary use of force.

The death of Anthony Hill, 27, at an apartment complex in DeKalb County on Monday is the latest in a string of police killings of unarmed black men in the United States.

Neighbor Xochitl Macedonio, who witnessed the shooting, told Reuters Hill ran towards the officer with his hands raised at shoulder height, elbows bent.

She said police yelled at him to stop. She heard two shots ring out when he did not.

"The police shouldn't have shot him," said Macedonio, 27. "He didn't do anything to them. He was harmless."

Witness reports were conflicting. A maintenance worker also saw Hill approach the officer with his hands in the air, but another observer said his hands were not high in the air, the New York Times reported.

DeKalb County police Chief Cedric Alexander told reporters it appeared Hill was grappling with some type of mental health issue when police received a call about a man "acting deranged, knocking on doors, and crawling around on the ground naked."

Alexander said Hill ran toward a responding officer, who ordered Hill to stop before shooting him twice. Hill died at the scene, where police found no sign of a weapon, the chief said.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to voice frustration over the shooting using the hashtags #AnthonyHill and #BlackLivesMatter.

Hill had used the latter hashtag in the days before his death.

"The key thing to remember is, #blacklivesmatter, ABSOLUTELY, but not moreso than any other life," he wrote on his Facebook page on March 6.

Hill, an Air Force veteran, had been having problems with medication that he took, one of his relatives, Harrietta Jones, told the New York Times.

His neighbor, Macedonio, said Hill had been quiet since moving in with two roommates about six or eight months ago.

"He never messed with anyone," said Luis Arez, 25, another neighbor.

His final Facebook post, written about five hours before he died, said: "Where i once saw death i only see life."

It was not immediately clear what prompted Hill to shed his clothes and then jump off his second-floor apartment balcony just before police arrived, according to the incident report.

The officer who shot Hill, a seven-year veteran identified by police as Robert Olsen, was placed on administrative leave.

Alexander said his department was looking at ways to better equip officers to deal with situations involving mentally ill people.

DeKalb police turned over the shooting investigation to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for independent review.

Hill is at least the third African-American man since Friday who either was or appeared to be unarmed when shot dead by police, following national protests that erupted last year over the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, in Ferguson, Missouri.

(Additional reporting by David Beasley in Atlanta and David Adams in Miami. Writing by Colleen Jenkins and Letitia Stein.; Editing by Sandra Maler and James Dalgleish)