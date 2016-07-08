Some of the firearms turned in from the public as part of the ''Gun Turn-in'' event where a gift card is given for every firearm handed over to the Chicago Police are seen in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON The shooting deaths of five police officers in Dallas brought a pause to the gun-control fight in Congress on Friday, as Republicans and Democrats called for healing even as they prepared for what could be the year's final push for legislation next week.

Shock over the Dallas shootings, the second major gun attack to rock the United States in less than a month, overshadowed the gun debate in the U.S. House of Representatives, where lawmakers have fought over three rival measures since the June 12 mass shootings at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

"We need to take a moment here. For reflection, for thought, for prayer, for justice, for action," Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said in an emotional address on the House floor. "Let's also let some healing occur, too."

Democrat Steve Israel of New York agreed: "I don't think that today needs to be a political day. I think we need to be respectful."

But with Congress due to start a seven-week break next Friday, Israel said Democrats would resume efforts to heap "maximum pressure" on Republicans to win votes to expand background checks and allow the Justice Department to block gun sales to people on government watch lists.

Democrat G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina underscored that action to contain gun violence was especially important for the black and Hispanic communities. "If we fail to act, this will be a long, hot summer," he said.

Meanwhile, some Republicans shifted focus to federal spending on law enforcement and community policing in the wake of the Dallas killings.

“Right now, police officers need to know that they're supported. Communities need to know right now that the police officers are trained, compassionate,” said Republican Dave Reichert of Washington state, a former county sheriff.

Ryan has resisted Democratic gun-control demands, only to see his own efforts to bring a gun bill backed by the National Rife Association stymied by Republican hard-liners who see constitutional problems in allowing authorities three days to convince a judge to block a gun sale to a suspected extremist.

The three-way deadlock showed no sign of easing on Friday, as Ryan appealed to lawmakers, and the public, not to let the events in Dallas harden differences.

"Every member of this body - every Republican and every Democrat - wants to see less gun violence," he said.

"Sometimes we disagree on how to get there. Sometimes we disagree passionately on how to get there. But in having this debate, let's not lose sight of the values that unite us."

