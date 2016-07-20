Police officers block off a road near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers arrive near the site of a shooting of police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers armed with rifles guard the entrance to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police officers block off a road after a shooting of police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

U.S. President Barack Obama makes a statement on the shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Law enforcement vehicles block access to Airline Highway near the scene of a fatal shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Worshippers hold hands after a vigil following the fatal attack on Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Baton Rouge police officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in a shooting attack on July 17, 2016, is seen in a photograph from his social media account. Montrell Jackson/Facebook via REUTERS

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the B-Quick convenience store where police were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Police officers attend a vigil after a fatal shooting of Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A police officer is embraced after a vigil for the fatal attack on Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A police officer is embraced after a vigil for the fatal attack on Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

An American flag flies at half staff near the scene in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A police officer wears a black band of mourning over his shield while attending a vigil after a fatal shooting of Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

Police officers attend a vigil after a fatal shooting of Baton Rouge policemen, at Saint John the Baptist Church in Zachary, Louisiana, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot, in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement personnel walk near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The Louisiana Governor's Mansion is seen lit in blue in honor of Louisiana law enforcement in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/JONATHAN BACHMAN

A Law enforcement officer walks near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement gather near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Law enforcement gather near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy Brad Garafola, 45, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 18, 2016. Garafola was one of three police officers killed in a shooting incident July 17. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Baton Rouge Police Department officer Matthew Gerald, 41, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 18, 2016. Gerald was one of three police officers killed in a shooting incident July 17. Baton Rouge Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson, 32, is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 18, 2016. Jackson was one of three police officers killed in a shooting incident July 17. Baton Rouge Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff vehicle is seen with bullet holes in its windows near the scene where police officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A pistol recovered as evidence after Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital, deliberately seeking out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

A rifle recovered as evidence after Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital, deliberately seeking out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Rifles recovered as evidence after Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran, shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital, deliberately seeking out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital and deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS

Gavin Long, a black U.S. Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three policemen in Louisiana's capital who deliberately sought out officers to assassinate them, according to officials, is seen in this still image taken from video in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., released by Louisiana State Police, July 18, 2016. Louisiana State Police/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A still image from a Youtube video posted on an account linked to an individual named Gavin Long, suspected of killing three police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 17, 2016. The video was posted on July 10, 2016 to the account of Convos with Cosmo, which has been linked to Long. Gavin Long/Youtube via REUTERS

U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks before presenting the Medal of Honor to US Army Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Charles Kettles during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

BATON ROUGE, La. President Barack Obama has told law enforcement officials that Americans recognize, respect and depend upon the difficult and dangerous work they do, a rallying call of support following the ambush killings of eight officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge.

Three police officers were gunned down in Louisiana's state capital on Sunday by a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with ties to an African-American anti-government group, authorities said. On July 7, another former U.S. serviceman espousing militant black nationalist views killed five Dallas officers.

"Just as your tight-knit law enforcement family feels the recent losses to your core, our nation grieves alongside you," Obama said in an open letter dated July 18 that was published by the White House on Tuesday.

"Thank you for your courageous service. We have your backs," the president wrote.

Authorities identified the Baton Rouge gunman as former Sergeant Gavin Long of Kansas City, Missouri, an Iraq war veteran, and said he seemed determined to slay as many police officers as possible before a SWAT team marksman cut short his attack.

The single gunshot that killed Long, 29, was fired by an officer from about 100 yards away, police have said as they deepened their investigation into the second racially charged armed assault on U.S. law enforcement this month.

The Dallas shooting happened at the end of an otherwise peaceful protest denouncing the fatal police shootings of two black men days earlier, one of them in Baton Rouge.

Obama said nothing could be more patriotic and professional than police officers protecting demonstrators who were protesting against them, and he said that was a proud example of the country's most basic freedoms.

"This is a time to reaffirm that what makes us special is that we are not only a country, but also a community," he wrote. "That is true whether you are black or white, whether you are rich or poor, whether you are a police officer or someone they protect and serve."

'CALCULATED ACT'

Police have declined to say what role race might have played in Sunday's rampage, which killed two white officers and one black officer. Three more officers were wounded, one of them critically.

But Long, who was black, said in a series of social media messages posted in recent days, some from Dallas, that he was fed up with the mistreatment of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement, and praised the attack on Dallas police.

Legal papers filed in his home state of Missouri showed he was affiliated with Washitaw Nation, a black offshoot of the Sovereign Citizen movement, which challenges the legitimacy of the federal government.

Baton Rouge police said they believed that Long, armed with two rifles and a pistol, intended to go to their department's headquarters a short distance away to take more lives.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Mike Edmonson said there was no doubt that the dead and wounded officers were intentionally targeted and assassinated.

"It was a calculated act against those who work to protect this community every single day," Edmonson told reporters.

The carnage in Baton Rouge rocked a city still shaken by protests over the fatal police shooting on July 5 of 37-year-old black man, Alton Sterling, who was confronted by officers while selling CDs outside a convenience store. Sterling was buried just last Friday.

A day after his killing, another black man, Philando Castile, 32, was shot to death by a policeman during a traffic stop near St. Paul, Minnesota.

The dead officers in Baton Rouge were named as Matthew Gerald, 41, also an Iraq war veteran and father of two; Montrell Jackson, 32, who was black and had served as a Baton Rouge police officer for a decade; and sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola, 45, a father of four.

Hundreds of mourners held a candlelight vigil on Monday evening at a church in south Baton Rouge in memory of Gerald, a rookie on the police force who had served in both the U.S. Army and the Marines.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Sam Karlin in Baton Rouge; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill Trott and Grant McCool)