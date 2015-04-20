DETROIT Prosecutors in Michigan on Monday charged a suburban Detroit police officer with misconduct and assault in the beating of a black motorist in January that was caught on video.

Former Inkster, Michigan police officer William Melendez, who is white, is accused of repeatedly punching Detroit resident Floyd Dent in the head when Melendez and another officer stopped Dent, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Melendez, 46, who was fired from his job with the Inkster police last week, is charged with misconduct of an officer and mistreatment of a prisoner, as well as assault with intent to do bodily harm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The charges come after police video of the beating surfaced on local media last month, resulting in a Michigan State Police and Wayne County investigation.

Dent, 57, has said police physically abused him and planted cocaine in his car after the traffic stop in Inkster, about 20 miles west of downtown Detroit. The episode is the latest in a series of incidents across the United States that have raised concerns about police use of force as well as race relations.

Gregory Rohl, Dent's attorney, has said his client was targeted because of his race. Officers seen in the video of Dent's arrest are white.

Representatives for Melendez could not be immediately reached for comment.

