INKSTER, Mich. A Wayne County judge set a $25,000 cash bond on Tuesday for a suburban Detroit police officer charged with misconduct and assault in the beating of a black motorist in January that was caught on video and later made public.

William Melendez, 46, who was fired by the Inkster police force last week, did not speak at the brief arraignment. His attorney, David Lee, asked for a lower bond, saying his client is not currently working.

Judge Sabrina Johnson denied the request at the hearing, which was attended by protesters against police brutality and by police supporters of Melendez.

Melendez, who is white, is accused of repeatedly punching African-American Detroit resident Floyd Dent in the head. He is charged with misconduct in office, mistreatment of a prisoner and assault with intent to do bodily harm.

If convicted, Melendez faces up to 10 years in prison.

Police investigated the case after a videotape surfaced, and the incident became the latest to fuel a national debate on law enforcement use of force, especially against black men.

