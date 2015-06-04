LOS ANGELES A Los Angeles jury said on Wednesday it had reached an impasse in the trial of a white police officer charged with assaulting a black woman who died shortly after saying she could not breathe, but the judge asked it to keep deliberating.

Officer Mary O'Callaghan is charged with assault under color of authority but not with the subsequent death of 35-year-old Alesia Thomas, who was being arrested for alleged child abandonment when she lost consciousness in the back of a patrol car in July 2012.

The coroner's office determined acute cocaine intoxication played a major role in Thomas' death.

The trial follows a series of fatal police confrontations across the United States that have put law enforcement agencies under scrutiny over the use of force, particularly against minorities and the mentality ill.

On Wednesday, the jury's forewoman told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta that the panel, which had deliberated for two days, would not be able to reach a decision even with more discussion.

After Ohta asked the jury if it needed any clarification on the law or other help, jurors asked for transcripts of some witness testimony and a legal definition of reasonableness. Ohta said that would be provided and told the jury to reconvene on Friday.

During the two-week trial, prosecutor Shannon Presby showed the jury video from the patrol car and said the footage proved O'Callaghan used excessive force when she shoved Thomas in the neck region and kicked her in the groin.

Thomas could be heard saying in the video: "I can't breathe," before losing consciousness minutes later.

Defense attorney Robert Rico argued that O'Callaghan used a necessary amount of force in trying to secure a leg restraint to a large, combative woman who was under the influence of drugs.

Rico pointed to audio of O'Callaghan telling Thomas she just wanted to transport her "to get you some help."

O'Callaghan, 50, faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)