Authorities in Maryland are searching for a man who shot and seriously injured a police officer early Friday morning in a confrontation outside a convenience store near the state's capital, according to police.

Police in Anne Arundel County, located south of Baltimore, described the suspect as a dark-skinned black male about 20 to 30 years old who was wearing dark pants and a black hooded shirt.

The officer was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore, police said. He is in critical condition, county police spokesman Lieutenant T.J. Smith said in an interview with ABC News affiliate WMDT.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, the officer was on a routine patrol when he pulled up to a 7-Eleven near Annapolis, Smith told WMDT. The officer went into the convenience store and received a complaint about a suspicious person outside.

The officer confronted the man, a struggle ensued, “and unfortunately that’s when this tragic situation took place,” Smith said in the interview. The suspect fled and fired at least one shot that struck the officer, he added.

The officer was hit in the upper body, the Washington Post reported.

It was unclear if the officer also fired his gun at the suspect, the Post said, adding that the officer was not disarmed in the confrontation.

The suspect's gun had not been found, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, the Post reported. Authorities closed one road Friday morning while they searched the area, Smith told WMDT.

