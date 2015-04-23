Officer Darren Wilson is pictured in this undated handout evidence photo from the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, released by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office on November 24, 2014. REUTERS/St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters

The mother, Lesley McSpadden (L) and father, Michael Brown Sr., of slain teenager Michael Brown, hold a news conference in Geneva November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The family of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old killed in Ferguson last summer by a white police officer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city on Thursday, seeking unspecified punitive damages, $75,000 in compensation and changes in policing.

The civil lawsuit filed in St. Louis County, Missouri, names the city of Ferguson, former Police Chief Thomas Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson as defendants.

The suit calls for a court order prohibiting the use of police techniques "that demean, disregard, or underserve its African-American population".

The shooting last August sparked a wave of angry demonstrations and unrest over police violence, particularly against minorities in Ferguson and around the country.

The filing has been expected since the family said last month it would file the civil case.

