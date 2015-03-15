A 20-year-old suspect in the shooting last week of two police officers during a protest rally in Ferguson, Missouri, has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault and gun violations, prosecutors said on Sunday.

St Louis County District Attorney Robert McCulloch said the suspect, Jeffrey Williams, had admitted his involvement in firing the shots that wounded the two officers.

Williams had earlier participated in the protest rally, the prosecutor said, and he was involved in earlier demonstrations in Ferguson.

The killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer in the St. Louis suburb last summer set off a nationwide wave of protests over the use of deadly force against minority groups.

