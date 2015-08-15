A sheriff's deputy in Nevada was killed early on Saturday while responding to a domestic battery report, and the suspect was later found dead, the Carson City Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy was fatally shot when a male suspect came out of the house and opened fire on officers who were responding to the domestic violence incident that left a woman injured, the department said in a Facebook post.

Three children, between the ages eight to 13, and one adult were subsequently evacuated from the residence in Carson City, Nevada, about 30 miles south of Reno.

The suspect was found dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The identity of the officer and details on the family were not immediately released. The investigation had been turned over to the Reno Police Department.

