A Las Vegas police officer was shot in the hand while sitting in his patrol car with a partner on Sunday after being ambushed by a man with a handgun, police said.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries in an attack that comes in the wake of one deputy being fatally shot while filling his patrol car's gas tank outside Houston, Texas and another police officer being killed in pursuit of three suspects in rural Illinois.

Their deaths marked the 23rd and 24th fatal shootings of officers in the United States this year. Relations between the public and police departments have been strained in recent months by cases in which officers used excessive force, sometimes fatally, in arresting suspects.

