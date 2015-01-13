NEW YORK Two men were indicted in the shooting of two New York plainclothes police officers who were fired upon while responding to an armed robbery, the Bronx District Attorney's office said on Monday.

The officers' injuries in the Jan. 5 gun violence were not life-threatening, but followed the fatal shooting of two uniformed officers in Brooklyn as they sat in their squad car just days before Christmas by a gunman who had made threats against police on social media.

A grand jury in the Bronx indicted Jason Polanco, 24, and Joshua Kemp, 28, in the shooting of Officers Andrew Dossi and Aliro Pellarano, who were responding to a robbery at a deli in the city's Bronx borough, Bronx prosecutor Robert Johnson said in a statement.

Five officers who were just ending their shifts responded to the robbery, police said.

Polanco was indicted on multiple counts including attempted murder, robbery and criminal possession of a firearm. He was due in court for arraignment on the charges on March 3.

Kemp was indicted on a slew of charges including robbery, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment was set for March 10.

The district attorney said Kemp robbed the corner store, jumping over the counter to grab cash. He and Polanco fled the scene, changing their clothing along the way. Polanco then entered a Chinese restaurant, the prosecutor said.

"Polanco is accused of turning and firing, all the while approaching the officers outside the eatery. His bullets hit and wounded Officers Dossi and Pellarano, but missed three other uniformed officers," the DA's office said in a statement.

The men carjacked a 2015 Camaro, which Polanco crashed a few blocks away, police said.

