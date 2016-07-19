WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Tuesday said his administration would work to provide additional support to police departments after the attacks on officers in Texas and Louisiana.

"It's very important for us to do everything we can to help police officers go home at night and to be safe," Obama said after a meeting in the Oval Office with Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Obama said that he would continue to work with Congress, local law enforcement and community groups to ensure that police departments have all the resources that they need, including access to training.

"We do have a toolkit: best practices, training, resources and equipment that can help police departments protect their officers. We are going to have to do more," he said.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)