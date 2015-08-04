University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing (R) stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015, in a still image from body camera video released by the Hamilton County... REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office/Handout via Reuters

The University of Cincinnati has set up a new post for safety and reform to review on-campus policing following the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a university police officer last month, the school said on Tuesday.

Robin Engel, a criminal justice professor and researcher at the university, has been named to the post and her appointment will be effective immediately, it said.

"I am fully committed to making any needed changes to our UC Police Department. We will leave no stone unturned and wherever the facts take us, we will make changes as warranted," university president Santa Ono said in the statement.

In her new post, Engel will coordinate all investigations and reviews of the university police and implement changes in policing policy, the university said.

University police officer Raymond Tensing was indicted in July on murder charges in the fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist Samuel DuBose.

DuBose, 43, was pulled over by Tensing because the vehicle he was driving did not have a front license plate and he was shot in an incident captured by a video camera Tensing was wearing.

The death has fueled growing criticism of U.S. policing amid a string of incidents involving the treatment of minorities by police across the United States.

Tensing pleaded not guilty and was released from jail after posting bond. The university fired Tensing, who has appealed to be reinstated.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Sandra Maler)