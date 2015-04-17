Reserve Deputy Robert Bates is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tulsa Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY Tulsa County Sheriff's Office supervisors were ordered to falsify training records for a white reserve deputy charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black suspect, an Oklahoma newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Tulsa World cited anonymous sources as saying volunteer deputy Robert Bates, 73, received credit for field training he did not have and firearms certifications he should not have had.

Bates' attorney, Corbin Brewster, said on Thursday the report was not true and the source of the report would prove to be unreliable.

"As far as I know, there was no falsification of records at any time related to Mr. Bates," Brewster said in a telephone interview. "Mr. Bates received hundreds of hours of reserve deputy training and he briefly served as a Tulsa police officer prior to joining the sheriff’s office."

The sheriff's office said it was conducting an internal review of its reserve program, but would not comment on the newspaper report.

"The media outlet that is putting this information out is using unconfirmed and unidentified sources and also relying on anonymity," Major Shannon Clark, spokesman for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. "We don't respond to rumor."

The newspaper reported that at least three supervisors were transferred after they refused to sign off on Bates' training.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma in response to the newspaper's report on Thursday called for an independent criminal investigation into the sheriff's office and for Sheriff Stanley Glanz's resignation.

Bates was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Eric Harris, 44, on April 2. He is free on bond and his arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.

The sheriff's office has said Bates thought he was using a Taser and shot Harris accidentally. In a video of the shooting, a man Oklahoma authorities identified as Bates is heard saying: "Oh, I shot him. I'm sorry."

The incident was the latest in a series of fatal shootings of black men that have fueled a national debate about police use of lethal force, especially against minorities.

The Tulsa County sheriff uses volunteer reserve deputies who have full powers and authorities. Bates, an insurance executive, was assigned to the Tulsa Sheriff's Violent Crimes Task Force.

Police were pursuing Harris on suspicion of trying to sell a gun illegally to an undercover officer in a police sting.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)