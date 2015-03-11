SEATTLE Seattle's police chief named four new assistant chiefs on Wednesday in a management shakeup designed to improve community relations and meet requirements of a federal monitoring agreement to reform guidelines on use of force.

Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, who took the position in June, replaced all four of her assistant chiefs in a decision she said would help bring a "fresh perspective" to the department.

"I think we've been able to accomplish some good things in recent months, but we want to bring a greater sense of urgency to it," she said.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray told a news conference the leadership changes would keep the department on track to meet the demands of a 2012 federal monitoring agreement to overhaul its rules governing the use of force and any practices that could result in discriminatory policing.

Seattle's reform efforts comes amid a wider national focus on use of force by police in minority communities following the killings of unarmed black men by white police officers in New York City and Missouri.

"This is a difficult moment in our nation's history," Murray said. "The conversation around policing is painful but I believe it provides us with an opportunity to learn, to change and to grow," he said.

Two of O'Toole's new assistant chiefs, Lesley Cordner and Steve Wilske, were promoted from within the Seattle police, while two others come from outside the department. Robert Merner is a former high-ranking chief detective in the Boston Police Department and Perry Tarrant is a veteran of the Tucson Police Department and the emergency manager in Yakima, Washington.

O'Toole was able to promote from outside the department after the Seattle City Council lifted a 35-year-old ban on hiring commanders who were not already employed by the force.

The department also announced a fifth hire on Wednesday, announcing that Greg Russell, a former Amazon.com vice president, would help spearhead efforts to use technology to track crime and ensure transparency.

