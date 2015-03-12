Two police officers were shot early Thursday during protests outside the Ferguson, Missouri, police headquarters, the latest incident in a tumultuous period for policing and race relations in the United States.

A timeline of key events in recent months follows.

July 17 - New York City police officers tackle Eric Garner, who they accuse of illegally selling cigarettes and resisting arrest. Garner, 43, a father of six, is put in a chokehold and dies. The city's medical examiner rules his death a homicide.

Aug. 9 - While driving a police SUV, officer Darren Wilson encounters Michael Brown walking down the street about midday in Ferguson, Missouri. After a physical confrontation, Wilson fires multiple shots at Brown, 18, killing him.

Aug. 16 - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon declares a state of emergency in Ferguson after a week of sometimes-violent protests that include looting of at least two dozen businesses, fires and police firing tear gas at demonstrators.

Nov. 22 - A Cleveland police officer shoots Tamir Rice, 12, in the abdomen within two seconds of arriving at a public park on a report of a suspect brandishing a handgun. Rice, who is holding a replica handgun that typically fires plastic pellets, dies the next day.

Nov. 24 - Protests, looting and fires erupt in Ferguson and nearby communities after St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch announces that a grand jury found no probable cause to bring charges against Wilson in Brown's shooting death. Wilson resigns from the department days later.

Dec. 3 - A New York City grand jury decides not to charge Daniel Pantaleo, the white police officer who put Garner in a chokehold. The announcement sparks outrage and protests as the U.S. Justice Department vows to investigate the incident.

Dec. 20 - A gunman shoots dead two New York City police officers as they sit in their squad car and then kills himself. The gunman shot the officers because he was angry over police killings of unarmed black men, according to authorities.

March 4 - A U.S. Justice Department investigation into Ferguson launched after Brown's shooting finds widespread racially biased policing and practices in the city municipal court. A separate report clears Wilson in Brown's shooting.

March 6 - Tony Robinson, 19, is shot dead in Madison, Wisconsin, by Officer Matt Kenny, who police said was responding to calls about a man dodging cars in traffic who had allegedly battered another person. The shooting sets off several days of mostly peaceful protests.

March 11 - Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson resigns, marking the sixth Ferguson employee to be fired or step down since the Justice Department released its report finding racially biased policing and municipal court practices.

March 12 - Two police officers are wounded early in the morning during a protest outside the Ferguson Police station that followed Jackson's resignation. One officer is struck in the face below his right eye and the other in the shoulder and are released from the hospital later the same day.

