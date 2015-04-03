A suspended San Antonio police officer, who was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in his marked patrol car in 2013, was shot on Thursday night by a woman during a dispute inside a home, officials said.

Jackie Neal was in stable condition at a local hospital and awaiting surgery after the shooting. The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter account.

Neal had been indefinitely suspended after being arrested for allegedly trailing a woman in his patrol car for several blocks before pulling her over and accusing her of driving a stolen car in November 2013.

When she showed the officer a receipt for the vehicle, Neal handcuffed her, allegedly fondled her through her clothes, forced her into the back seat of the patrol car and then sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman who filed the complaint told San Antonio television station KSAT that Neal showed up at her home several hours after the alleged incident.

"He told me that if I told anybody, he would look for me," the woman, who has not be identified by name, told the broadcaster.

KSAT reported on Thursday that the woman who shot Neal was his long-time girlfriend, identified by authorities as 47-year-old Sandra Diaz, who lived with him at the home.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)