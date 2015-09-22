ABILENE, Texas An Abilene police officer found dead in his Texas home in late August may have been murdered by a married couple with whom he had tried to arrange an encounter through Craigslist, police said on Tuesday.

Officer Don Allen is believed to have created the personal advertisement on the Internet site, according to an affidavit filed by Texas Ranger Danny Crawford. Phillip and Violetta Walter, who responded to the ad, were arrested in early September on suspicion of murdering the officer, police said.

"The meeting resulted in the death of the victim and property being stolen from his residence," Crawford wrote in an affidavit.

The Walters were apprehended on Sept. 3 and charged with first-degree felony murder. They are being held on a bond of $500,000 each, police said.

“Electronic evidence, which we believe will more definitively reveal the nature of the relationship, is still being processed at a Department of Public Safety Crime Lab,” Abilene police spokesman Rick Tomlin said.

Allen's body was found a few days after Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth had been fatally shot in an ambush killing while fueling his patrol car at a Houston-area gas station.

Abilene police were quick to point out that Allen's death was of a personal nature and not related to his duties as a law enforcement officer.

(Reporting by Lucinda Holt; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Beech)