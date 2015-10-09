AUSTIN, Texas An investigator looking into the fatal ambush shooting of a Houston-area deputy has been suspended for inappropriate behavior, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, with local media saying he had sexual relations with a witness.

"I was appalled to learn of this behavior and immediately took action. The investigator has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of our joint investigation with the District Attorney's Office," Harris County Sheriff Ron Hickman said without elaborating on the behavior.

The investigator is a sergeant in the sheriff's office, the Houston Chronicle and TV broadcaster KHOU reported citing court papers, and the witness is the same woman who has claimed she had been in a sexual relationship with slain Deputy Darren Goforth.

A 30-year-old man, Shannon Miles, has been charged in the case with capital murder, a crime punishable by death in Texas. He is accused of emptying a 15-round handgun into Harris County Deputy Goforth, 47, in late August as the lawman fueled a patrol car at a Houston-area gas station.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)