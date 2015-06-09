DALLAS A police union is defending how officers handled a pool party disturbance in a city outside Dallas in which a video shows a white policeman throwing a bikini-clad 15-year-old black girl to the ground and pointing his pistol at other black youths.

Last Friday's incident in McKinney, about 30 miles (50 kms) north of Dallas, is the latest to draw attention to the issue of police use of force in the United States, especially against minorities.

The McKinney Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said the conduct of police in the incident had nothing to do with race.

"The McKinney FOP assures that this was not a racially motivated incident and can say without a shadow of doubt that all members of the McKinney FOP and McKinney PD (police department) do not conduct racially biased policing," the union said in a statement on Monday.

Hundreds of people rallied in McKinney on Monday night demanding the firing of Eric Casebolt, the officer seen in the video. Casebolt has been placed on administrative leave by the department and has not spoken publicly about the incident.

The video shows him shouting obscenities at black youths in a multiracial crowd, briefly pointing his gun at them, throwing the 15-year-old girl to the ground and burying his knees in her back.

The union said it had not been able to "fully examine all of the video and reports surrounding this incident." It also said it does not condone "professional officers cursing at juveniles or any citizen during routine calls for service."

"With that said, the use of profanity during high stress incidents may occur when attempting to gain control of unruly subjects who are not complying with officer's commands," it said.

The role of race in the incident has divided the quickly growing city of about 150,000, which has attracted young families seeking affordable and spacious housing, good schools and a violent crime rate about 85 percent lower than that of Dallas.

In 2014, McKinney was ranked number one as Money magazine’s annual ranking of Best Places to Live in America. It had a median household income of $80,000 in 2012.

The seven-minute video, viewed 9 million times on YouTube as of Tuesday morning, shows officers responding to the incident, which police said started when scores of young people attended a party with a disc jockey at a community pool and refused requests to leave.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz)