SEATTLE A Seattle woman who was punched in the face by a police officer as she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence has filed a $1 million claim against the city, saying her rights were violated, the city clerk's office said on Friday.

Miyekko Durden-Bosley, 23, suffered a fractured eye socket in the June 22 incident, which was captured on police video.

In the video, Durden-Bosley can be seen kicking at the head of officer Adley Shepherd as she is handcuffed and placed in the patrol car. He then draws back and punches her in the face. Both Durden-Bosley and Shepherd are black.

The lawsuit, filed this week, names both the city of Seattle and Shepherd and argues that Durden-Bosley was assaulted and falsely arrested, according to the complaint said. It says the officer involved had received inadequate training.

Durden-Bosley's attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment.

Video of the incident and photos of Durden-Bosley with a swollen eye emerged last year as protests swept the country over the use of police force against minorities following the killing of unarmed black men by white officers in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.

Shepherd did not face criminal charges in the incident. He was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted.

King County prosecutors said Durden-Bosley was combative as she was taken into custody on suspicion of assaulting a family member and was wearing boots when she kicked at the officer, justifying the use of force.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle is conducting a separate review to determine if Durden-Bosley's civil rights were violated.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham)