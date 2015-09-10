Relatives of Antonio Zambrano-Montes carry his coffin after a funeral mass in Pomaro, in the Mexican state of Michoacan March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

SEATTLE Three police officers in Washington state who fatally shot a Mexican immigrant farmworker in a confrontation in February will not face criminal charges, a local prosecutor and a lawyer for the man's family said on Wednesday.

The killing of Antonio Zambrano-Montes in the southeastern farming hub of Pasco sparked anger in the city's majority Latino community and helped fuel scrutiny across the country of police use of force against minorities.

In announcing his decision, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant told reporters: "I believe that a unanimous jury would not find the presence of malice or absence of good faith in this case."

George Trejo, an attorney representing the wife and children of the slain 35-year-old Zambrano-Montes, said the family was "extremely disappointed" by the prosecutor's decision not to charge the officers in a shooting relatives described as "the execution of their loved one."

Trejo said: "We are not surprised by this decision but disgusted and disappointed."

Governor Jay Inslee directed the state's top lawyer to review Sant's decision, saying he wanted "to ensure that people have confidence and trust in the decision."

The shooting occurred at a busy intersection after police said the farmworker threw rocks at the officers before trying to flee.

Video of the incident captured by bystanders showed Zambrano-Montes running from pursuing officers before turning to face them and being gunned down. The officers fired a total of 17 times.

Two stun guns failed to subdue Zambrano-Montes during the standoff, police said.

One of the officers, Ryan Flanagan, has since resigned. The other two, Adam Wright and Adrian Alaniz, were placed on paid leave following the incident.

Zambrano-Montes grappled with a series of personal problems before his death, including depression, methamphetamine use, joblessness after breaking his wrists in a fall from a ladder, and a house fire in the winter that nearly killed him, according to family members and city records.

His relatives argued in a federal lawsuit filed last week seeking more than $25 million in damages that the officers violated his civil rights and reflected a pattern of unconstitutional practices, excessive force and poor training of the city's officers.

Last month, family members filed a separate $4.76 million wrongful death claim against the city.

The Pasco Police Department's investigation into the shooting was expected to conclude shortly, the city said.

A federal investigation in ongoing, the U.S. attorney for eastern Washington said.

