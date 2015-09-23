SEATTLE Two unarmed black men shot by a white police officer pursuing them over a reported theft attempt in Washington state, leaving one paralyzed, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to felony assault charges, their attorney said.

Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin, brothers aged 24 and 21, entered pleas at an arraignment hearing in Thurston County on Tuesday, their lawyer, David Beninger, said.

The May shooting in Olympia, Washington state's capital with about 48,000 residents, only about 2 percent of whom are black, triggered street demonstrations.

It followed a series of police killings of unarmed black men across the nation that have put law enforcement agencies under scrutiny over their use of force, particularly against minorities.

Olympia Police Officer Ryan Donald, a three-year department veteran, told investigators that Thompson and Chaplin had no weapons during the May 21 incident.

But he said Thompson tried to pull him to the ground while Chaplin raised his skateboard above his head "as if to strike him," according to a probable cause statement.

Donald was never hit with the skateboard, a spokeswoman for the county prosecuting attorney said. Donald was cleared of wrongdoing earlier this month.

Beninger and Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim declined to comment.

Prosecutors have charged Chaplin with two counts of felony assault against Donald with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault against a supermarket clerk. Thompson is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon against Donald.

Beninger said by email that the brothers had pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

The Olympia Police Department said it would conduct an internal review to determine whether Donald's actions violated any department policies, Chief Ronnie Roberts said.

Relating Donald's account of the incident, Roberts said the policeman and other officers responded to a call from a supermarket where employees reported two men trying to steal beer had thrown a case at a clerk and then run.

During the subsequent confrontation, Donald shot Thompson in the abdomen and Chaplin in the chest, neck, back and arm. Chaplin is paralyzed from the waist down, Beninger said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric Beech and Bill Trott)