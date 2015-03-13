Protestors gather to protest the shooting death of Tony Robinson, Jr. outside the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Madison, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

An unarmed 19-year-old man who was shot dead a week ago by a Madison, Wisconsin, police officer had wounds to the head, torso and right arm, a county medical examiner said on Friday.

The shooting of Tony Robinson Jr., a biracial young man, was the latest in a string of officer-involved deaths that have led to large demonstrations about racial bias and use of force by U.S. law enforcement.

The preliminary autopsy performed on Robinson found that he died from firearm-related trauma to the head, torso and arm, the Dane County Medical Examiner's office said in a statement. The medical examiner did not disclose how many times he was shot.

Results of toxicology tests and other studies are not expected for several weeks, the medical examiner said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating Robinson's death, expects to turn over its reports to the Dane County district attorney in about two weeks. The district attorney will decide whether Officer Matt Kenny should face charges.

Madison police have said that Kenny was responding to a report that a man who had battered someone was dodging traffic in the street when he encountered Robinson. Robinson was shot after he attacked the officer, police said.

The protests in Madison, Wisconsin's capital, have been large but peaceful, with marches and chants similar to those from demonstrations over police-involved deaths in Ferguson, Missouri, New York City and Cleveland.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)