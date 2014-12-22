The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it would review a case involving the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a police officer in Milwaukee after the local prosecutor chose not to pursue criminal charges.

The federal review of the April 30 shooting of Dontre Hamilton by white police officer Christopher Manney comes on the heels of nationwide protests over grand jury decisions in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City not to indict officers in similar cases.

