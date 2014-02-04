WASHINGTON Democratic Representative Rob Andrews of New Jersey said on Tuesday he will resign from Congress this month and join a law firm.

The congressman, whose district includes Philadelphia suburbs in New Jersey, said he will be joining the Dilworth Paxson law firm, which is based in Philadelphia.

"A law firm with which my family and I have enjoyed deep and personal bonds stretching over three decades has offered me the opportunity to lead its government affairs practice," Andrews, 56, said in a statement.

He said he would leave Congress on February 18 during its President's Day recess and join the firm soon afterward.

"My decision is, however, most emphatically not a political decision about what is happening in Washington - it is a personal decision about the best path for my family," he said.

Andrews was first elected to the House in 1990 and easily won re-election in 2012 with 68 percent of the vote.

Thirty-eight representatives and senators already have announced plans to leave Congress in advance of November's mid-term elections. Last week Republican Representative Trey Radel of Florida, who faces a cocaine charge, resigned.

