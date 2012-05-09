Pregnant Beyonce pulls out of Coachella music festival
LOS ANGELES Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.
WASHINGTON Republican U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, a former White House hopeful and a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, has a new political option: she can run for office in Switzerland.
Bachmann, whose husband is Swiss, recently activated her right to become a dual U.S.-Swiss citizen along with three of their five children.
"Congresswoman Bachmann's husband is of Swiss descent so she has been eligible for dual-citizenship since they got married in 1978," said Bachmann's press secretary Becky Rogness. "However, recently some of their children wanted to exercise their eligibility for dual-citizenship so they went through the process as a family."
A spokesman at the Swiss embassy said Bachmann had activated that citizenship in March.
In an interview with Swiss television, Bachmann - who pulled out of the race in January for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination - laughed when asked if she would run for office in Switzerland.
"There's a lot of competition ... and it would be very stiff because they are very good," she said.
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Vicki Allen)
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.