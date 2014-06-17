U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the situation in Iraq from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the recently captured suspected ringleader of the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, would face the "full weight" of the U.S. justice system.

In a statement released by the White House, Obama said he had authorized the strike in Libya in which U.S. military troops, working with law enforcement personnel, captured Khatallah on Sunday.

"Since the deadly attacks on our facilities in Benghazi, I have made it a priority to find and bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of four brave Americans," Obama said.

"The fact that (Khatallah) is now in U.S. custody is a testament to the painstaking efforts of our military, law enforcement, and intelligence personnel. Because of their courage and professionalism, this individual will now face the full weight of the American justice system," he said.

