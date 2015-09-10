U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks on stage at an event to discuss the minimum wage at the Javitz Convention Center in New York, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, in an emotional interview with comedian Stephen Colbert on Thursday, said he was not in a place to say that he could devote his full self to running for president again.

Biden told the host of CBS's "The Late Show" that anyone running for the White House should be able to tell Americans that his or her whole heart, soul, energy, and passion were in the race.

"I'd be lying if I said that I knew I was there," Biden, whose son Beau died recently, said in the interview.

Colbert urged the vice president to run.

Biden has been considering stepping into the race to challenge Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)