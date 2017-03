WASHINGTON U.S. Republican Jeb Bush on Wednesday criticized the Obama administration for opening diplomatic ties with Cuba, saying "we got nothing in return."

"I wouldn't call what we did a reset," Bush, the former governor of Florida and a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, said in a question-and-answer session following a speech. "I would call it bad negotiations."

