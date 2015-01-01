Potential U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush has resigned from all of his corporate and non-profit board member positions, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, as the former Florida governor explores a run for the White House.

The Post, citing a statement emailed to the paper by one of Bush's aides late on New Year's Eve, said he even stepped down from the board of his education foundation.

The statement added that he was still evaluating next steps for businesses for which he serves as an owner or principal partner, including consulting firm Jeb Bush & Associates, the Post reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Representatives for Bush were not immediately available.

The news comes just days after Bush, the son of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and the brother of former President George W. Bush, announced he was stepping down from the board of real estate investment trust Rayonier Inc.

Bush said there were no disagreements between Rayonier and him.

Bush, 61, said on Dec. 16 that he was actively exploring a run for the U.S. presidency in 2016 and would establish a political action committee in January that would allow him to engage with supporters and potential donors and determine whether sufficient support exists for a run.

Bush served as Florida's governor between 1999 and 2007.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Macfie)