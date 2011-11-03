WASHINGTON A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with threatening House Majority Leader Eric Cantor and his family, the FBI said on Thursday.

Glendon Swift, 62, of Lenoir City, Tennessee, was charged with threatening to assault or murder a member of the immediate family of a U.S. official, the FBI said in a statement.

Two screaming, profanity-laced voicemail messages were left on the telephone at Cantor's local office in Glen Allen, Virginia, on October 27, in which the caller threatened to destroy Cantor, rape his daughter and kill his wife, the FBI said.

Swift was arrested late on Wednesday and had an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Cantor is the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives. His spokeswoman, Laena Fallon, said it was a law enforcement matter and the office had no comment.

