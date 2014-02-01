NEW YORK New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Friday said that a letter from a former Port Authority official confirmed he had no prior knowledge of the bridge traffic jam that sparked a political scandal.

The letter, reported by the New York Times, claimed the official had proof of the "inaccuracy" of some of Christie's statements. But Christie's office said the letter "confirms what the Governor has said all along - he had absolutely no prior knowledge of the lane closures before they happened."

(Reporting by Scott Malone)