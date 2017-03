New Jersey Governor Chris Christie arrives to speak to local residents of Belmar, New Jersey, and other shore towns in Monmouth County during a town hall meeting to discuss federal funds for recovery from hurricane Sandy, in Belmar, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Trenton, New Jersey March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

TRENTON, New Jersey The chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, David Samson, has resigned his position, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.

"David tendered his resignation to me this afternoon, effective immediately," Christie told reporters a day after a law firm hired by his office released a report finding Christie faultless in the recent "Bridgegate" scandal.

(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Scott Malone)