WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department has begun a review of whether Hillary Clinton's use of personal email for work while she was secretary of state violated policies aimed at protecting sensitive information, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The Post quoted a senior department official as saying Clinton's use of personal email was not an automatic breach of the rules. But the official added the department would examine if Clinton's emails included sensitive material and, if so, whether required security protocols were in place.

